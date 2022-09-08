NTT IndyCar Series 2022 Championship Comes Down to Monterey Grand Prix

The race for the NTT IndyCar Series season championship is nearing the finish line, and there are still five drivers in the hunt.

Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Scott McLaughlin are all mathematically within reach of the championship heading into Sunday’s season finale race at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. NBC and Peacock air the race live.

Current standings leader Power can clinch the second IndyCar title of his career with a third-place or better finish in the Monterey GP. Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden enter the race tied for second place, with Dixon looking for a record-tying seventh championship and Newgarden in search of his third.

In fourth place is Indy 500 champ Ericsson, followed by McLaughlin, coming off win last weekend at Portland.

Peacock streams live coverage of practices, qualifying and warm-ups Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Pre-race coverage begins at 2:40/1:40c on NBC and Peacock.

Leigh Diffey has the play-by-play call with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch report from pit road, with Nate Ryan also reporting throughout the race.

NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sunday, September 11, 3/2c, NBC & Peacock