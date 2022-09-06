Megan Hilty, who appeared as Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical series Smash, received devastating news after a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington’s Puget Sound about 30 miles away from Seattle on Sunday, September 4. The plane was carrying three of Hilty’s family members: her sister, Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and niece Remy Mickel. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released the names of the 10 passengers on board the small plane on Tuesday morning, listing the family of three among the passengers.

Mickel’s family confirmed in a statement to local news station King 5 that Lauren was pregnant at the time of the crash. Her husband was a well-known winemaker who owned Ross Andrew Wineries. After recovering one body from the wreck, USCG ended the search for survivors on Monday afternoon. The remaining nine are still missing, but presumed dead.

“The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Xochitl Castañeda, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this incident.

As Mickel’s family’s statement read:

“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy, and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward.”

The family also commended and thanked first responders and rescue workers, adding, “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members.”

The Tony Award-nominated actress has yet to comment or release her own statement after the incident.

The plane crashed in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island in Washington state. The small aircraft reportedly crashed around 18 minutes into what is typically a 50-minute flight. Sandy Williams, Patricia Hicks, Joanne Mera, Gabrielle Hanna, Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, and Jason Winter were the other passengers on board. Winter was the float plane’s pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the accident.