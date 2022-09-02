Oh, you just love to see it. Jennifer Hudson will host Simon Cowell as her first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show when the series premieres Monday, September 12. This will mark their first reunion since Cowell was famously brutal in his judgment of Hudson in American Idol Season 3 — and it will be her 41st birthday, to boot.

Fans will recall that Cowell told Hudson she would never succeed as an artist, telling her during the season, “You’re out of your depth in this competition.” Now, she’s one of the most successful American Idol alums there is, and she didn’t even win. And Cowell eventually took back his harsh comments, saying he was wrong about her talent.

The Jennifer Hudson Show series premiere marks their first sit-down conversation since Hudson placed seventh on Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004. The Dream Girls star should have her Emmy, Grammys, Oscar, and Tony lined up on the table between her and Cowell during their interview with her Sex and the City Louis Vuitton bag perched beside them just for fun.

The new daytime talk show is stepping into The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s syndicated time slot and produced by the same team. It will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. The Jennifer Hudson Show is billed as a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired.

The talk show will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. It’s produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Executive producers include Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer.

The Jennifer Hudson Show, Premieres Monday, September 12, Check your local listings