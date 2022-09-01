‘Call Me Kat’ Casts Parker Young as Kat’s Love Interest & Potential Sperm Donor

Last we saw the titular professor-turned-cat cafe owner (Mayim Bialik) in the Call Me Kat Season 2 finale, she was visiting Paris to contemplate what she wants out of love and life. And when she returns to the U.S. in the third season, it sounds like she’ll have a clearer vision of what that is: a man named Brian Anderson, played by Parker Young.

Young will first appear in Episode 4, airing October 20, according to TVLine. Apparently, Kat returns “feeling refreshed and ready to ascertain what she wants from life… and whether her future includes a journey to motherhood.” The United States Of Al alum will play the new object of Kat’s affection during her quest to have a baby. The second season finale saw Kat’s previous love interest Max (Cheyenne Jackson) leave Louisville for a music career in Nashville.

Bialik has been busy hosting Jeopardy! after previously starred in The Big Bang Theory and guest-starring on The Big Bang Theory spin-off show, Young Sheldon. Her first major role was in the long-running series Blossom which catapulted her to fame. In addition to her acting career, Bialik graduated with a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from UCLA.

Young previously starred in the aforementioned CBS sitcom Unites States of Al, which was canceled after two seasons earlier this year, as well as Imposters and Arrow. Call Me Kat also stars Swoosie Kurtz as Kat’s overbearing mother Shelia (and judging by the way she is always interfering in Kat’s love life, you can be pretty sure she’d love the idea of Kat having a grandchild), Leslie Jordan, and Kyla Pratt.

Stay tuned for more on the new season of Call Me Kat as the premiere approaches.

Call Me Kat, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 9:30/8:30c, Fox