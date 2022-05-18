TV can be a tricky business — one day you’re preparing for a season finale episode, and the next the episode becomes the series finale when the show gets canceled.

That is exactly the case with CBS’ United States of Al, which received the ax from CBS just one week out from its season-ender. The comedy, which premiered in April 2021 as a midseason replacement, centers on combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) and the interpreter he’d befriended in Afghanistan, Awalmir (aka Al, played by Adhir Kalyan), whom he welcomes into his family’s Ohio home, with much of the humor coming from Al’s bewilderment at the American lifestyle.

The series was given a second season, which kicked off last fall with frequent high ratings, but the audience was just not big enough for CBS to warrant a third season.

But despite last week’s news, the May 19 finale (now the final episode) is airing as planned and TV Insider had the chance to chat with Young and Kalyan about what we’ll see when both characters find themselves in precarious romantic entanglements. Riley has been hooking up with now-ex-wife Vanessa (Kelli Goss), who is newly engaged to her boyfriend Freddy (Brian Thomas Smith), while Al has been juggling time with both the grounded Ariana (Azita Ghanizada) and the more spirited Cindy (Jayma Mays).

While we didn’t know the series was coming to an end during this pre-cancellation conversation, an early peek at this great episode proved that the series was finding its footing and would’ve probably thrived in a third season. Hey, at least we can still enjoy one last dose of fun with these characters!

United States of Al, Series Finale, Thursday, May 19, 8:30/7:30c, CBS