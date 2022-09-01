CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates, ‘Y&R’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Set your DVR or quit your day job because CBS has announced the fall premiere dates for their beloved daytime lineup.

First up we have The Young And The Restless which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, September 30. Y&R has been the #1 scripted drama for 35 consecutive years, and in honor of its 50th season, the show will premiere with a brand new logo in honor of this milestone.

The daytime drama, which revolves around the rivalries, romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern metropolis Genoa City, is broadcast on weekdays on CBS. Another daytime favorite, The Bold and The Beautiful, the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world, premieres Monday, September 26, and will feature a special crossover episode with Y&R.

Game show fans will be excited to hear Let’s Make A Deal will return on Monday, September 19 for its 14th season. Wayne Brady will be returning as host, and the show kicks off with “Fabulous Car Week,” where lucky players have the chance to win a quarter of $1 million in luxury cars. Mega Money Mondays will also return, where one contestant is guaranteed to win $10,000. Check your local listings for what time you can watch this game show favorite.

Come on down because Drew Carey will be celebrating his 15th anniversary as host of the longest-running game show in television history, The Price Is Right. The competition is back for its 51st season on Monday, September 19. The Price is Right is broadcast on weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT).

