We don’t even have the full list of movies for the 2022 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday slate, but the more names that are added, the more must-see it sounds. The latest announcement includes a Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman reunion with Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Grammy winners Toni Braxton and Kirk Franklin executive producing, and Jodie Sweetin joining the Lifetime holiday family to kick off the slate on November 5.

These three new films join previously announced ones including Santa Bootcamp starring Rita Moreno and directed by Melissa Joan Hart, Steppin’ into the Holidays with Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer, A New Orleans Noel starring Patti LaBelle and Keshia Knight Pulliam from EP Whoopi Goldberg, and A Country Christmas Harmony with Brooke Elliott. The full It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate and airdates will be announced in the fall.

Check out all the details about the three new Lifetime holiday movies below.

A Christmas Spark

Cast: Jane Seymour, Joe Lando

Synopsis: Recently widowed Molly (Seymour) has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town’s most eligible bachelor. As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. And when the star of the pageant loses her voice moments before the show, it will be up to Molly to step into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life.

A Christmas Spark is produced by Lighthouse Pictures. Toni Braxton, Stephen Bulka, and Jamie Goehring are executive producers. Rhonda Baraka directs from a script by Eirene Tran Donohue.

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas

Cast: Naturi Naughton, Lorea Turner, Luke James, Kirk Franklin

Synopsis: While driving on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter, Journee (Naughton) and Nia (Turner) are caught in a snowstorm that forces them to take refuge inside a church where parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including Adam (James) a handsome youth pastor and a heavenly music teacher (Franklin), who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love. With the help from this unlikely yet spirited group of strangers, Journee and Nia then band together in the hope of helping the church salvage not only their holiday traditions, but also their show-stopping Christmas day performance despite the raging storm outside.

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas is produced by Swirl Films and Big Dreams Entertainment. Kirk Franklin, Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, Eric Tomosunas, Angela Plasschaert, Leslie Greif and Alex Kerr serve as executive producers. Tailiah Breon directs from a script by Tara Knight.

Merry Swissmas

Cast: Jodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon, Mikaela Lily Davies, David Pinard, Jane Wheeler

Synopsis: Alex (Sweetin) has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth (Davies), until Beth started dating Alex’s ex, Jesse (Pinard). Because she has missed the last few Christmases with family due to her demanding job as an architect, Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother Caroline (Wheeler), who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Much to her dismay, she learns that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the Inn’s opening. When Alex meets Liam (Rozon), a single father and the manager of her mother’s inn, Liam attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland and helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness this holiday season.

Air date: November 5, 8/7c

Merry Swissmas is produced in association with Reel One Entertainment for Lifetime. Executive producers include Tom Berry, Barbara Fisher, Kenneth Hirsch, Laura Francis, Serge Desrosiers, and John L’Ecuyer, who also directs from a script by Lauren Balson Carter.