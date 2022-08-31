Lindsay Arnold Not Returning for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Dancing With the Stars will be down one dancer this season, as Lindsay Arnold has announced she will not be returning to the Mirrorball this season.

On her official Facebook on August 31, the 10-year veteran of the reality show shocked fans with news of her departure.

She writes: “I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season. This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me.”

She mentions family priorities as the main reason for the exit. As she explains, her husband works full-time in Utah, which means leaving him behind to relocate to L.A. every time the show films. And with her young daughter, that absence hasn’t been easy. Arnold shares that they’re choosing to prioritize keeping the family together this year, particularly as they are attempting to grow their family, which makes the distance an unfavorable logistical situation.

The dance pro also made it clear that while she is leaving for the upcoming season, she will likely return in the future.

“It’s so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn’t mean that this is the end for me and DWTS,” she writes.

So fans can remain hopeful that the Mirrorball winner will return to the show when the time is right.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31 Premiere, Monday, September 19, Disney+