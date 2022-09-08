‘Ghosts’ EPs Preview ‘Successes’ Ahead for Sam, Jay & the Spirits in Season 2

When we last saw Ghosts‘ B&B owners Jay and Samantha (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), they’d just fallen through the floor of Woodstone Mansion into its basement. Will the accident give Jay the ability to see and hear the resident ghosts the way Samantha can (thanks to a near-death run-in with a staircase in the series premiere)? We’re about to find out.

Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman dish on what else to expect when last season’s top new comedy returns and the B&B welcomes guests.

1. The ghosts make it their business to help.

In the opener, their offer to spy on a couple who have a history of leaving vicious reviews online splits Samantha and Jay. (Spoiler: They do it anyway.) While the spouses learn how hard it is to run a struggling new venture, “They’re going to have some successes too,” promises Port.

2. Life goes on in the afterlife.

The slow-moving courtship of star-crossed Revolutionary War foes Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) tests Isaac’s friendship with television-loving Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the premiere. In Episode 2, hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco) guides Victorian prude Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) to a sexual awakening. Later, catfishing ’90s finance bro Trevor (Asher Grodman) renews contact with Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel) when she visits.

3. More backstories are revealed in surprising ways.

Samantha launches a true-crime podcast to help Prohibition-era jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) figure out who poisoned her. “We want to start introducing suspects,” Wiseman says of the ongoing mystery. And docuseries Dumb Deaths shoots an episode at the mansion. Teases Wiseman, “The ghosts will see how TV is made.”

Ghosts, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

