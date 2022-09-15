Law & Order: SVU Season 24’s second episode finds Benson in the Bronx for a sex-crimes case involving gang activity. As she tangles with the unit’s chief (Maurice Compte) over jurisdiction, she notices how skillfully his detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett, Queen of the South) empathizes with a young female victim. Impressed, says exec producer David Graziano, “Benson brings her into the SVU.”

Mariska Hargitay herself suggested an emotional arc exploring “how Benson looks inward to recognize her trauma” — including her torture by psychopath William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber, Seasons 14–15) and perceived abandonment by Stabler (Christopher Meloni, now on Organized Crime) — “and heal herself,” says fellow EP Julie Martin. The goal? “To become a better captain, friend and mother, and possibly consider a relationship.”

See Also 'Law & Order' Boss Previews 'All-Star' 3-Show Crossover The original series and spinoffs 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' are kicking off their new seasons with a major event.

Meanwhile, Martin predicts “bumps” for Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) but says, “Their love will prevail.” Still, Giddish is departing this season.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.