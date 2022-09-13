The Resident‘s biggest finale cliffhanger dealt not with matters of life or death but a matter of the heart. Now that Atlanta’s Chastain Park Memorial is open for Season 6, how does widowed attending physician Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) end his love triangle and move forward?

“We’re going to spend a little time guessing,” teases executive producer Amy Holden Jones, but by the end of the first hour, we’ll know whether he chose ER doc Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) or chief of surgery Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). More questions arise: “When you had a great love, can you find another? Did he pick the right person?”

Chastain CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) know they picked right: The couple marry in the show’s 100th episode!

“Kit’s going to carry a lot on her shoulders,” warns Jones. A potential $200 million budget cut plus Bell’s continuing struggles with multiple sclerosis make the journey tough. She does get help from influential pediatric surgeon Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy, now full-time). According to Jones, his success rate boosts the hospital’s profile…just as “his addiction problems come to the fore.”

The Resident, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 8/7c, Fox