What Brings ‘Homecoming’s Tennis Queen Back to ‘All American’ in Season Premieres

Six weeks have passed for the sporty bicoastal dramas as they kick off Season 5 of the football soap All American and Season 2 of the tennis- and baseball-focused spinoff Homecoming.

In the first hour, Los Angeles–based college football star Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) throws a holiday party that brings in Homecoming’s tennis queen Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), bestie Keisha McCalla (Netta Walker), and Spencer’s former nemesis Cam Watkins (Mitchell Edwards) from Atlanta for winter break.

“Secret Santa assignments and a party takeover lead to hilarious [antics] and drama,” says exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

In the second hour, the fallout follows the trio back to Bringston University.

All American/All American: Homecoming, Season Premieres, October 10, 8/7c and 9/8c, The CW

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.