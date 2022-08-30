Ben Kingsley to Return to MCU in Disney+ Series ‘Wonder Man’

Ben Kingsley‘s name is one that immediately connotes respect. He is easily one of the most decorated actors of his generation, which makes news of his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe one that fans are sure to welcome with open arms.

The Academy Award winner is set to reprise his MCU role of Trevor Slattery in the new Disney+ series Wonder Man, Variety reports. The news also lends credence to speculations that the mysterious new series will be a satire of Hollywood, as in the original comic series, the character Wonder Man was both a stunt man and an actor, and Trevor Slattery is known to be a failed actor.

Kingsley has played the hapless Trevor since 2013’s Iron Man 3, reprising the role in the short film All Hail the King and again in the feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

See Also Megan Thee Stallion to Guest Star on 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Just when you thought the fun, funny, feminist Disney+ Marvel series couldn't get any cooler, the rapper boards the first season.

Wonder Man will see Kingsley reunited with Destin Daniel Cretton, who serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series. The two previously worked together on Shang-Chi, on which Cretton was the co-writer and director.

As the series is still in its early days — the announcement that the series was in development just happened in June — Marvel would not comment on the casting.

No word yet on the plot or a release date, but in the comic books, Simon Williams (aka Wonder Man) is the heir of a rich industrialist whose company suddenly faces financial challenges when Tony Stark’s Stark Industries brings some competition. This leads Simon to accept an offer from Baron Zemo, a villain who gives him super strength and durability. Eventually, he joins the Avengers after many failed battles. It’s too soon to know how closely the series will follow the comics.

Kinglsey is known for his work in Gandhi, Schindler’s List, Sexy Beast, House of Sand and Fog, and Bugsy. He’s a multi-Oscar nominee, and won Best Actor for Gandhi in 1983.