Married at First Sight Season 12 couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting, and they had a gender reveal party to celebrate the impending arrival of their first child together… and surprise, it’s a girl!

The couple happened to be one of the strongest pairs on their season — they’re the only couple still together today — so it’s no surprise they have taken the next step into parenthood.

Bri and Vinny first announced the news that they have a baby on board on July 20:

The two are excited to meet their little girl — Briana is particularly excited to be a girl mom, gushing in a statement: “A sweet Baby Girl!!! We’re so excited and blessed. I 100 percent see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger! I’m still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I’m thrilled to take on this new role! I believe we’ll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system.”

Vincent was less committal to one gender or the other, just hoping for a healthy baby:

“Ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions. I was never “Team Boy or Girl”, because all I want is a healthy Baby. I will say that it’s exciting to know the Gender,” he said. “I can see the Tea parties, and Daddy’s girl vibes running through my head. I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and Baby Girl. Praying for a smooth delivery, and safe recovery for my wife. I am so thrilled for the arrival of my Baby Girl!!!”

See the adorable pictures of the gender reveal party below:

