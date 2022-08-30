‘Bachelorette’ Fans Feel Cheated By Jesse Palmer’s Promise of ‘Life Changing’ News

Bachelor Nation is not entirely happy with Jesse Palmer over something he said while hosting The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special on Monday, August 29.

At the top of the show, Palmer teased a “night full of surprises,” including what appeared to be big breaking news. “This news is about to change your lives forever,” Palmer said. “Are you ready to hear what I’m about to say?”

With that kind of build-up, viewers at home were maybe expecting some incredible bombshell revelation to do with current Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia and/or their suitors. Well, let’s just say the result did not meet the expectations.

Everything became clear later in the episode when Palmer took out his phone to show off an app created by Virgin Voyages, the cruise ship featured in this season of The Bachelorette. The host showed off how cruise guests can use the app to order champagne with just one tap. Palmer tapped the screen himself, and out came servers with trays of champagne. Okay? What did this have to do with the huge announcement?

Well, that is when Palmer finally revealed what everybody had been waiting for. “Now, before we do a toast to this season, I do have some news,” he stated. “And, in fact, for all of those of you in this audience, this news is about to change your lives,” he continued, this time adding the words “For those of you in THIS audience.”

“Well, get ready,” Palmer added. “Because our friends at Virgin Voyages are giving every single person in this audience… a free cruise!”

While the studio audience cheered, many fans watching at home felt severely short-changed after finding out the news that would “change their lives forever” had nothing to do with them. Viewers quickly took to social media to mock Palmer’s disappointing announcement.

Check out some of the reaction below.

Jesse giving viewers at home the life changing news #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/YFHJZOeXzg — Hannah Kutchinski (@hannahkutch) August 30, 2022

so the news that was changing my life (a viewer at home) was the audience getting a free cruise…? tf #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/7hx0Yy1T9l — bachnationTEA (@BachnationT) August 30, 2022

We didn’t have time for a rose ceremony but we had time for an app demonstration and cruise giveaway? #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/4oGmFyo2AB — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) August 30, 2022

OMG the audience getting a cruise CHANGED MY LIFE!! Thank you Jesse! Thank you Bachelor Franchise! This changed my life!!! #TheBachelorette #TheBachelorettes — Bracketology.tv (@bracketologytv) August 30, 2022

so the “life-changing” news is that someone else gets to go on vacation #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/CiJPyzI3dg — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) August 30, 2022

me (a viewer at home) showing up to my free cruise because Jesse told me if was life changing news #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k90gJl8ocb — Trina Watters (@trinawatters) August 30, 2022

jesse palmer: “we have some life changing news to share” me: “oohhh are they announcing the next bachelor or something” jesse palmer: “everyone in the audience is getting a free cruise!” me:#TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/1dfvHm0DJM — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 30, 2022