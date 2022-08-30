‘Bachelorette’ Fans Feel Cheated By Jesse Palmer’s Promise of ‘Life Changing’ News

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jesse Palmer on The Bachelorette
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor Nation is not entirely happy with Jesse Palmer over something he said while hosting The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special on Monday, August 29.

At the top of the show, Palmer teased a “night full of surprises,” including what appeared to be big breaking news. “This news is about to change your lives forever,” Palmer said. “Are you ready to hear what I’m about to say?”

With that kind of build-up, viewers at home were maybe expecting some incredible bombshell revelation to do with current Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia and/or their suitors. Well, let’s just say the result did not meet the expectations.

Everything became clear later in the episode when Palmer took out his phone to show off an app created by Virgin Voyages, the cruise ship featured in this season of The Bachelorette. The host showed off how cruise guests can use the app to order champagne with just one tap. Palmer tapped the screen himself, and out came servers with trays of champagne. Okay? What did this have to do with the huge announcement?

Well, that is when Palmer finally revealed what everybody had been waiting for. “Now, before we do a toast to this season, I do have some news,” he stated. “And, in fact, for all of those of you in this audience, this news is about to change your lives,” he continued, this time adding the words “For those of you in THIS audience.”

“Well, get ready,” Palmer added. “Because our friends at Virgin Voyages are giving every single person in this audience… a free cruise!”

While the studio audience cheered, many fans watching at home felt severely short-changed after finding out the news that would “change their lives forever” had nothing to do with them. Viewers quickly took to social media to mock Palmer’s disappointing announcement.

How to Follow Gabby & Rachel’s 'Bachelorette' Contestants on InstagramSee Also

How to Follow Gabby & Rachel’s 'Bachelorette' Contestants on Instagram

Dabble in some social media stalking as you watch.

Check out some of the reaction below.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

The Bachelorette - ABC

The Bachelorette where to stream

The Bachelorette

Gabby Windey

Jesse Palmer

Rachel Recchia