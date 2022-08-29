‘House of the Dragon’ Ratings Rise After Second Episode

The Targaryen family’s reign is growing as House of the Dragon‘s latest episode pulled in more than 10 million viewers on HBO and HBO Max.

According to the cabler, House of the Dragon‘s second episode ratings were up two percent over the series premiere the prior Sunday. Based on a combination of Nielsen and first-party data, Episode 2, “The Rogue Prince,” pulled in 10.2 million viewers domestically across HBO Max and linear telecasts.

While up in comparison to the first episode, House of the Dragon‘s debut marked HBO’s biggest series premiere to date as it pulled in 9.986 million viewers. In comparison to the new series’ predecessor, Game of Thrones, pulled in just over 4 million viewers when it premiered in 2011.

A prequel to the epic fantasy drama, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, which focuses on House Targaryen, the family from which the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) hailed. Co-created by Martin and co-showrunner Ryan Condal, they executive produce alongside director and co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.

Since House of the Dragon‘s premiere, the show is approaching 25 million viewers in the U.S. alone, after just one week of availability. And just as the new show’s popularity grows, Game of Thrones has also reached a recent weekly high on HBO Max gaining 30 percent in viewership, becoming the top two title on the platform behind House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max