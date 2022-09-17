See How ‘9-1-1’ Brought Season 6 Premiere Blimp Disaster to Life

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s an emergency! Season 6 of the audacious first-responder drama opens in the unfriendly skies, with Firehouse 118 racing to stop a Hindenburg-level disaster at an L.A. stadium.

“There’s something iconic about a blimp flying over a sporting event,” says exec producer Kristen Reidel. “But what if the blimp flew into a sporting event? Now that’s 9-1-1.”

We can’t spoil the twist as the out-of-control blimp approaches a Women’s International Soccer match, but co-executive producer Jann Turner, who directs the episode, teases that firefighters Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), and Buck (Oliver Stark) “scale dizzying heights” to reach the trapped captains. Meanwhile, on the ground, “a stampede has left chaos” for LAPD boss Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) to manage.

Turner’s team used storyboards (below) to plan how they’d bring the nail-biting sequence to life. Parts of a blimp were created to function as the set on location. And about 100 extras were enlisted. With visual effects magic, it’ll look like thousands are in jeopardy.

9-1-1, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8/7c, Fox

