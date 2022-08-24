Naomi Watts takes center stage in Amazon Prime Video‘s Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name.

The streamer has revealed the unsettling trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 16. It stars Watts as the titular mommy, who returns home after a recent cosmetic surgery with her face wrapped in bandages. Her twin sons, Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), soon become concerned with their mother’s odd behavior.

As seen in the teaser (watch below), the mother begins acting very oddly, setting strange new house roles, smoking in the bathroom, and ripping up her kids’ drawings — things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior becomes even more weird and frightening, the two boys begin to question whether the woman beneath the gauze is even their mother at all.

The original film was directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, who serve as executive producers on the American remake. It made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2014 and went on to receive universal acclaim for its dark sense of dread and twisty plotting. While the Prime Video adaptation looks to follow a similar plot to the original, the trailer suggests there might be some new twists along the way.

In addition to Watts and the Crovetti twins, the film also stars Peter Hermann (Younger). It is directed by Matt Sobel (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and written by Kyle Warren (Lethal Weapon). The film was produced by V.J. Guibal, Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, Joshua Astrachan, and David Kaplan, with Watts, Sobel, Warren, Derrick Tseng, Sébastien Beffa, and François Yon also serving as exec producers.

Goodnight Mommy, Friday, September 16, Prime Video