It was only July when Abigail Klein first entered the Days of Our Lives universe as Stephanie Johnson on Beyond Salem, the NBC soap’s companion series on Peacock.

Last week, she made her debut on the “mothership” series and is ready to dig into her role as the daughter of supercouple Steve and Kayla (Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans).

TV Insider sat down with Klein to chat about her character, how she got the part, what she learned by working with Marcia Gay Harden on Code Black, and more.

How did your joining Days as Stephanie come about?

Abigail Klein: I auditioned back in December 2021 for a different character. I sent in a self-tape, and after the holidays, I got a call from my agent that I had a chemistry read. [Later] I got the call that I’d booked Days but…surprise! My agent said, “It’s a different character [than the one] you went in for. You’re playing the daughter of supercouple Steve and Kayla.” Also, I was told that the show wanted me to go brunette! I thought, “This is great.”

Let’s talk the most important thing in all this: How has it been changing your hair color?

[Laughs] What’s funny is that I don’t think I ever would have been risky enough to go brunette, but I thought I would if I ever booked a job that required it. So, in a lot of ways, I think I manifested all this.

Who did you do a chemistry test with?

I read with Billy Flynn [aka Chad], who is amazing. He’s not only talented, but he’s one of the most affable people I’ve ever met. He’s so kind. [Coexecutive producer] Albert Alarr directed the scene. Soaps move so fast. My first job when I moved to Los Angeles was an “under-five” on The Young and the Restless. Other than that, I had no idea what it was like to be on a soap opera set.

For our Y&R trivia buffs, what was your role on that show?

I played a nanny who interviewed for a job but didn’t get it. I want to say my scene was with the character of Billy [Miller]. If you blinked, you would have missed it.

What were your first impressions of Stephen and Mary Beth? You hit the jackpot in terms of TV parents.

Yes, 100 percent! They’re both so sweet. They’re such veterans and pros. It’s so generous of them to ask me to run lines with them. I’m always grateful for that. I can’t get enough. They’re very exceptional—it’s inspiring being around them. I really did luck out.

Are you up to speed on Stephanie’s backstory? Did you research it on your own, ask costars, or do you take it as it comes along?

All of the above. I went on the web and learned about Stephanie and put a timeline together. She’s had a traumatic life and gone through some things! She’s had a lot of interesting jobs, including being a race car driver. That’s pretty cool. Stephen and Mary Beth help fill in context on what the history is behind things that are happening now. The things I don’t know, I fill in for myself and make my own choices. It’s all been working out.

What was the appeal of signing on as a series regular to a show?

The consistency of getting to play the same character. I like playing someone where you don’t know where it’s going. Everywhere else, I’ve known where the character is going and where she ends. I’m playing Stephanie script by script. I don’t know what’s going to happen, so I love reading the scripts and finding out. I really find that intriguing, challenging, and fun.

Any Days fans in your life?

Yes. I have an aunt named Valerie. She’s been watching me on Days and on Beyond Salem, and she’s already loving seeing me. I said she’s been watching since 1967. She said to me, “No! Since 1972!” [Laughs] I was close!

You recurred as nurse Eloise on the CBS medical drama Code Black. There was talk of the show being revived after it was canceled but, alas, that didn’t come to pass. What a rollercoaster that must have been.

I was getting married around the time I was on Code Black, but I do remember that rollercoaster you’re talking about. People there worked so hard on the show. It was such a bummer to hear it was canceled. I thought it was one of those medical dramas that fans really loved. I loved it, too. It was amazing working with Marcia Gay Harden [who played Dr. Leanne Rorish]. I learned so much from just observing her. She was very calm on set. Everything was super-heightened and fast-paced, but the way she approached it was very in control. That was also her character, but that was her approach. She made everyone [comfortable]. When you’re No. 1 on the call sheet, your ripple effect matters.

What can we look forward to with Stephanie?

I won’t give too much away, but I think fans can look forward to a lot of family reunion time and they’ll learn why Stephanie has come back to Salem, where she has a lot of history. She’s navigating being an adult who comes back home. What is that like when you’re trying to work and maybe find love?

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC

Starting Monday, Sept. 12, Days will stream exclusively on Peacock