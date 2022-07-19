If you thought you had seen the last of Robert Scott Wilson on NBC‘s daytime drama Days of Our Lives, you’re in for a big surprise!

Wilson and his longtime alter ego, reformed serial killer Ben Weston, said goodbye to Salem earlier this month, and — after a stint last week on the second chapter of Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem — it seemed the character had his happily ever after.

That’s still true for Ben, but Wilson is making his return to Days next week in a new role — as Alexander Kiriakis. In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, he tells us how the whole change came about. “I got a great phone call about five, six months ago, about some changes coming and, long story short, turned myself into Alex Kiriakis,” Wilson says. “Now I’m part of one of the big families here, made it to the big boys club.”

The actor, who joined Days in 2014 in a recast of the Ben role, says he never thought he’d be interested in playing anyone else in daytime, but he’s found a lot of fun and joy in taking on the role of Alex. “It’s been just the biggest breath of fresh air I could ever imagine,” Wilson says. “I’m having more fun than I think I’ve ever had in any projects, whether it be daytime or film or regular TV…[Alex is] the polar opposite of Ben Weston.”

In the above video interview, which includes glimpses of a scantily clad Alex, Wilson talks about what makes Alex so different from Ben, and who he may have his eye on when he starts appearing on the series next week.

