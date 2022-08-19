If you’re a fan of Criminal Minds and are looking to rewatch — or watch for the first time — ahead of the upcoming revival (with original stars returning), you have options to stream its 15 seasons. However, not every streamer on which it’s available has all the seasons.

If you want to watch all 15 seasons, you can check them out on both Paramount+ (which will be home to the revival) and Hulu. If you don’t have either but do have Netflix, the first 12 seasons are now available again, after the show left the streamer at the end of June.

These options are available ahead of the drama returning for a 10-episode revival on Paramount+. It was first announced as being in the works a year after the series ended its 15-season run on CBS in 2020. Filming has started, with Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Paget Brewster(Emily Prentiss), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), and Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis) returning from the series’ original run. (The seasons on Netflix do go through Luke’s introduction, so you can see all the returning characters in action on there.)

Also back is Erica Messer as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will also serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

While the BAU mostly dealt with UnSubs of the week in the original run, the revival will see the elite team of profilers facing “their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers,” Paramount+ teases. “Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series promised in a statement that it will be “a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”

Criminal Minds, Streaming Now, Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+