‘SEAL Team’ Adds Raffi Barsoumian as Series Regular

Raffi Barsoumian, whom TV viewers might recognize from CBS’ one-season The Code, is back on a military drama.

The actor is joining the cast of SEAL Team (now on Paramount+, previously on CBS) as a series regular, according to Deadline. He’ll play “Omar, a Senior Chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL. The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding of the Middle East, and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region.” But will all of Bravo team be around to work with Omar in Season 6?

Season 5 ended with Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and the rest of Bravo ambushed and under heavy fire, just after Clay (Max Thieriot) announced he was going to leave the team to be home with his wife and new baby. That cliffhanger “opens the [door to] who may survive, who may not survive, who’s gonna be injured. Is that injury gonna be of significant value? Is it gonna be for significant time? How does it impact the team? What does it do to Bravo? There’s a lot of questions that’ll come out of this season finale,” Boreanaz, who also serves as an executive producer, told TV Insider.

SEAL Team is returning for its sixth season, the first full one on the streaming service. The first four seasons and four episodes of the fifth aired on CBS before the military drama made the move in October 2021. The series follows the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, on and off dangerous, high-stakes missions. It also stars Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks.

In February, CBS Studios announced it would be expanding the storytelling universe of SEAL Team with a stand-alone movie for Paramount+. The film will come from the series creative team of Boreanaz, Christopher Chulack, and Spencer Hudnut. No other details have been shared about it.

