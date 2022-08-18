Rory Culkin to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

The cast continues to expand for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix‘s Black Mirror, as Under the Banner of Heaven star Rory Culkin is set to join the dystopian anthology series.

As reported by Deadline, Culkin has signed up to appear in an episode of Charlie Brooker‘s dark drama, which is currently in production for its sixth season. There are currently very few details on Culkin’s role in the series, and Netflix hasn’t commented on the casting.

In July, it was revealed that the cast for Season 6 includes Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Danny Ramirez (No Exit), Clara Rugaard (The Rising), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts). More actors are expected to be announced.

Culkin most recently appeared in FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, playing Samuel Lafferty alongside Andrew Garfield. His previous television credits include Paramount’s Waco, Netflix’s Halston, and Amazon Prime Video’s Sneaky Pete.

As a young actor, Culkin was known for his film roles in M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs and the Oscar-nominated You Can Count on Me. His other film work includes The Night Listener, Scream 4, Lords of Chaos, and Materna.

Black Mirror first launched in the U.K. on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 before moving to Netflix, where three further series aired in 2016, 2017, and 2019. Each episode tells a self-contained story about a dystopian future affected by technology.

Black Mirror, Season 6, TBA, Netflix