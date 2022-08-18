When Jan Broberg was a child, she was kidnapped by close family friend Robert Berchtold not once, but twice. Her parents, Mary Ann and Bob Broberg, knew what Robert did the first time, and yet it somehow happened again. The mind-boggling true crime story is dramatized in Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family, debuting October 6 on the streaming service. Starring Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Anna Paquin (True Blood), Colin Hanks (The Offer), Lio Tipton (Why Women Kill), Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Hendrix Yancey (Stranger Things), Peacock debuted the first A Friend of the Family teaser on Thursday, August 18.

A Friend of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.

The video, above, features the eeriest use of The Turtles’ “Happy Together” you’ll ever hear. The slowed down track serves as a chilling backdrop for the clips of Paquin and Hanks as Mary Ann and Bob, Lacy as the insidious manipulator Berchtold, Tipton as his wife, Gail, and Yancey and Grace as the child and pre-teen Jan.

“I bet when you were a little kid and you thought about the perfect place, this is probably what you wanted for yourself,” Lacy says, opening the trailer. The Brobergs then meet the Berchtolds, and if you’ve seen the Abducted in Plain Sight Netflix documentary about this same story, seeing Robert shake young Jan’s hand will send a shiver up your spine.

