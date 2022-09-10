‘Family Law’: Victor Garber & Jewel Staite Preview Show’s Father-Daughter Dynamic

Kate Hahn
Darko Sikman/eOne

In The CW‘s Family Law, after personal injury lawyer Abigail Bianchi’s (Jewel Staite) marriage implodes and she shows up in court drunk, only one lawyer will mentor her so she can still practice: her estranged father, Harry Svensson (Victor Garber), the smug head of Vancouver’s top family law firm.

How fraught is the reunion?

(Credit: Courtesy of the The CW)

Abigail finally meets her half siblings!

Perfectionist lawyer Daniel (Zach Smadu) also works at the firm; daddy’s favorite, Lucy (Genelle Williams), a psychologist, practices across the hall.

To prove herself, tenacious Abigail plays dirty.

“Act now, ask for forgiveness later,” Staite says of her motto in her first case: convincing a client to sue a sperm donor for retroactive child support.

Harry’s skeptical—and impressed.

Says Garber, “Abigail is probably smarter than him, but he would never admit that.”

Family Law, Premieres Sunday, October 2, 8/7c, The CW

