Fox’s upcoming country music drama is enlisting quite the list of legends to make special appearances throughout its first season.

The network has announced that Grammy Award winner Shania Twain, multi-Grammy Award nominee Martina McBride, Grammy Award winners Little Big Town, and Grammy Award winner Tanya Tucker are set to guest star on Monarch. You can get a first look at the country superstars in the new trailer below.

Monarch, after originally being slated for last season, will debut with a special two-night event. First, it will air on Sunday, September 11 after the FOX NFL Doubleheader, then it will make its time period premiere on Tuesday, September 20 at 9/8c, following The Resident Season 6 premiere.

Starring Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, and Trace Adkins, the Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama follows America’s leading family of country music. The Roman family is headed by the insanely talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Adkins), who have created a country music dynasty. But while the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Monarch is 100 percent owned and produced by FOX Entertainment. Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Jon Harmon Feldman serves as executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Michael Rauch, and top music manager Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler directed the series premiere, on which he also served as an executive producer. The series will feature original music and covers.

Monarch, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 11, Fox (Time Period Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 9/c, Fox)