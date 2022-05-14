‘The Voice’ Adds Camila Cabello as a Season 22 Coach (VIDEO)

The Voice is shaping up its coach lineup for Season 22 which airs this fall as the show’s official social pages tease the newest member of the panel, Grammy-nominated performer Camila Cabello.

The songstress who appeared last season as a Battle Advisor is bringing her own skills to the competition alongside fellow coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. Cabello is subbing in for long-time coach Kelly Clarkson who is sitting out this season.

As is The Voice‘s tradition in recent years, new coaches mix things up, bringing a different flair to the series’ stage. In prior years, new coaches have included Nick Jonas and most recently, Ariana Grande. The announcement for Cabello’s new gig was shared in a video with her fellow coaches, as teased above.

“Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. 💗#TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani, and @Camila_Cabello,” the video was captioned on Twitter. Of course, the musical giants are doing what they do best by singing a brief snippet of Mika’s song, “Grace Kelly.”

No exact premiere date has been set for the singing competition’s return, but rest assured, these coaches and more favorite elements of The Voice will be back sometime this upcoming fall season on NBC. Only time will tell what their group dynamic will have in store, but until then, catch the fun video, above, and let us know what you think of the show’s latest addition in the comments section, below.

The Voice, Season 22 Premiere, Coming Fall 2022, NBC