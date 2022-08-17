‘Wednesday’ Trailer Introduces Addams Family & Nevermore Academy (VIDEO)

“I think I’m going to love it here,” Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) says in the teaser for the upcoming Netflix series, and it looks like fans of The Addams Family should, too.

As the Wednesday video tells us, she has been in multiple schools in the past five years. It’s easy to see why, considering what she does to the swim team. “The only person who gets to torture my brother is me,” Wednesday explains to them. As she sees it, “I did the world a favor. People like Dalton shouldn’t be allowed to procreate. Getting expelled was just a bonus.”

And so her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), take her to Nevermore Academy. She’ll love it, her father says. “It’s a magical place, where I met your mother.” As her mother sees it, “finally, you will be among peers who understand you. Maybe you’ll even make some friends.” Watch the video above for a look at the “nightmare, full of mystery, mayhem, and murder” coming for Wednesday — and be sure to watch until the end.

The twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton, premiering this fall, charts the titular character’s years as a student at Nevermore, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at the school.

Wednesday also stars Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), and Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with the films’ Wednesday, Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill). Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners, executive producers, and writers. Burton directs and executive produces. Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman (1.21 Entertainment), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman (Glickmania), Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty also executive produce.

Wednesday, Series Premiere, Fall 2022, Netflix