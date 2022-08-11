The good news: We know we’ll find out A’s identity and why the villain is after Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Noa (Maia Reficco), and Mouse (Malia Pyles) in the August 18 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The bad news: Those last three episodes might be it for the HBO Max series.

The streaming service dropped Episodes 6 and 7 of the series on August 11, and at the end of the second was the promo for the final three. And in the promo, it calls it “the series finale.” Check out the screenshot below, as well as the promo. TV Insider has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

This possible news comes just as Original Sin took two of its new Liars to Pretty Little Liars‘ Rosewood (and that wasn’t the only callback to the original series) and revealed it shares a universe with Riverdale (also created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa).

“We really came at everything from a story point, especially with Episode 6. Knowing that we wanted to go to Rosewood, that we wanted to remember our roots for the show, the setting that made the most sense to us story-wise was the Radley,” creator Lindsay Calhoon Bring told TV Insider. “We really began with the meat of the story and then went from there to find our fun Easter eggs.”

As for referencing Riverdale, “I think it was mostly for fun,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “I think there’s a pretty rich PLL universe that’s out there that if we were to expand or to include other Easter eggs, it would probably be from the PLL universe. I’d love for a road trip to Ravenswood.” But now it sounds like unless we get that in the final three episodes on August 18, we might not see that at all.

What we do know we’ll see with the finale, whether it be the season or series, is the reveal of A’s identity. “Hopefully by the end of the season — we do reveal A’s identity by the end of the season — everyone will understand why A did what A had to do,” Aguirre-Sacasa promised. “A’s motivations will become clear by the end of the season.”

THE PROMO FOR SEASON FINALE, LITERAL GOOSEBUMPS #PLLOriginalSin pic.twitter.com/OJhhBIKA21 — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLFans) August 11, 2022

