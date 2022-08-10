Subscribers — existing and new — will have a few more choices when it comes to Disney+, Hulu, and streaming bundle options soon.

Disney has announced that its version of Disney+ with ads (Disney+ Basic) will be available beginning on December 8 in the U.S. and cost what it used to for the service without ads, $7.99 per month. In order to access Disney+ without ads (now called Disney+ Premium), it will cost $10.99 per month (and $109.99 per year). There isn’t an option to subscribe to Disney+ Basic annually. There will be no difference in content available between the two tiers, and not all programs will feature ads. On average, subscribers who choose Disney+ Basic will be watching about four minutes of ads per hour.

As for Disney’s other services, Hulu subscribers will face price changes beginning on October 10. For the version with ads (Hulu Basic), the cost will be $7.99 per month (and $79.99 for the year), while without ads (Hulu Premium) will be $14.99 per month. There isn’t an option to subscribe to Hulu Premium annually. As previously announced, ESPN+ prices as of August 23 will be: with ads at $9.99 per month, UFC PPV at $74.99 (per event), and UFC PPV + Annual at $124.98 (per year).

For the Disney Bundles (beginning December 8), Basic (with ads) with Disney+ and Hulu will cost $9.99 per month; Basic (with ads) with Disney+, Hulu, and EPSN+ will cost $12.99 per month, Legacy (for existing subscribers only) with Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) will cost $14.99 per month, and Premium, which features Disney+ and Hulu (no ads) and ESPN+ with ads will be $19.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV plans will cost as follows (beginning December 8): Basic (with ads) with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ at $69.99 per month, Legacy (for existing subscribers only) with Disney+ (no ads) and Hulu and ESPN+ (with ads) at $74.99 per month, Premium with Disney+ and Hulu (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) at $82.99 per month.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution in a statement. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”