Steve Martin Documentary Set at Apple

Apple Original Films has landed a new documentary from A24 and Tremolo Productions featuring Steve Martin.

The untitled two-part documentary film featuring the legendary writer, producer, director, actor, and comedian will explore his life and career. It will be directed and produced by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville.

Martin currently stars in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which he created with John Hoffman and also serves as writer and executive producer for. (It has been renewed for a third season.) His on-screen TV credits also include appearances on Saturday Night Live, The Martin Short Show, The Tracey Ullman Show, and The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.

Martin won an Emmy in 1969 for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He has been nominated for 12 more Emmys, including for Only Murders in the Building and his 30 Rock guest spot.

The new documentary on Martin is a co-production of A24, whose projects include Critics’ Choice Documentary Award-winning documentary Val on iconic actor Val Kilmer, and Tremolo Productions, whose projects include the Academy Award winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, featuring the stories of backup singers to the biggest bands in music. A24 will executive produce alongside Caitrin Rogers from Tremolo Productions.

This film joins Apple’s docuseries and documentaries featuring real-life stories of beloved stars including the four-part Earvin “Magic” Johnson docuseries They Call Me Magic, the Emmy Award nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, the Critics’ Choice Documentary Award nominated film The Velvet Underground, the upcoming documentary honoring iconic Academy Award winning actor, filmmaker and actor Sidney Poitier, Sidney, and the recently announced untitled feature film about the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox.