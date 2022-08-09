‘Password’ to Prime Time, a Wedding on ‘Shadows,’ Blackout in the ‘Building,’ Training Camp with Lions

Jimmy Fallon brings the classic game show Password to prime time for a late-summer run. Nandor wishes for a perfect vampire wedding on What We Do in the Shadows. A blackout adds to the intrigue on Only Murders in the Building. HBO’s Emmy-winning Hard Knocks: Training Camp docuseries embeds with the Detroit Lions for its 17th season. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Jordin Althaus/NBC

Password

Series Premiere 10/9c

Jimmy Fallon has long honored the classic word-clue game show on his Tonight Show and now brings a splashy new version to prime time for several weeks. He and irrepressible host Keke Palmer (fresh from her breakout role in the summer hit Nope) tip their cap in the premiere to the legendary Betty White — who was the game’s supreme player and was married to the original series’ iconic host, Allen Ludden. Fallon plays alongside contestants in each episode, facing a celebrity opponent (in the opener, a collegial Jon Hamm) as they strategize how many clues it will take to guess the password. Some games build to a sudden-death tiebreaker, and the upbeat tone continues to the winner’s big-money lightning round, which even features a “redemption round” if necessary to give the player a second chance to score $25,000.

Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows

10/9c

Nandor (Kayvan Novak) becomes a vamp-zilla as he obsesses over his impending wedding to Marwa (Parisa Fakhri) in a hilarious high point of the supernatural comedy’s fourth season. Long-suffering human familiar/slave Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is at his wits’ end to fulfill all of his master’s requests — including finding a live dodo to roast for his guests. And that’s where the Djinn (Anoop Desai) comes in, cautioning Nandor not to use up the last of his wishes before the ceremony. Favorite moment of many: Laszlo’s (Matt Berry) comparison of rich people to veal: “conceptually repulsive but so buttery on my tongue.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

“There’s nothing like a crisis to bring New Yorkers together,” chirps Murders podcast superfan Marv (Daniel Oreskes) as a blackout engulfs the Big Apple. With the Arconia plunged into darkness, our hero trio is concerned about Lucy (Zoe Colletti), Charles’ (Steve Martin) amateur-sleuth daughter, and what she’s witnessed in the building’s secret tunnels that might help solve the latest murder. Before the lights come back on, some other unexpected connections are made among the Arconia’s quirky inhabitants.

HBO

Hard Knocks

Season Premiere 10/9c

Winner of 18 Sports Emmys, the fly-on-the-wall docuseries that embeds each pre-season with an NFL team has chosen the perennial Motor City underdogs, the Detroit Lions, as this year’s subject. With camera crews following every move of the team, and head coach Dan Campbell, on and off the field at the training camp in Allen Park, Michigan, Hard Knocks is an all-access pass to a team in transition.

Inside Tuesday TV: