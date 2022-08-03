As is no surprise, there’s not much that can be said about Charlie Cox appearing as lawyer Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, premiering on Thursday, August 18 on Disney+. Still, we can’t wait to see whatever happens, given that he and Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) have being a superhero and lawyer in common.

“Charlie is amazing. He does some great work. The tone of our show is so different and to see his character in the tone of She-Hulk is really fun,” Maslany said during the show’s virtual panel as part of the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

Added Kat Coiro, who serves as executive producer and directed six of the episodes, “to watch Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk, Daredevil, go toe-to-toe and match wits, I think, is something that people are going to love.”

Furthermore, said head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao, “Charlie and Tatiana have such great chemistry together, too. It’s really, really fun seeing them together. It really has the vibe of an old Howard Hawks movie.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases, as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Cox’s Daredevil was glimpsed at the end of the trailer above for the new Disney+ series. His upcoming appearance comes as Cox is also slated to reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil alongside Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin in the 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again in Spring 2024, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Since the end of Daredevil in 2018, Cox made a cameo as Matt in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is slated to appear alongside D’Onofrio in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, set to begin streaming in Summer 2023. Cox is also set to lend his voice to the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

She-Hulk, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 18, Disney+