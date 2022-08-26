Back on the Field: 3 Things to Watch This NCAA Football Season

Hope springs eternal for NCAA football teams — even at Nebraska. Star linebacker Garrett Nelson hopes to lead the proud but also-ran Cornhuskers to victory against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, to start the season with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Back in the States, top teams prep for play, as fans keep these key points in mind:

Nobody is happy in Alabama

The Crimson Tide frustration begins with Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young, who watched his team get spanked by Georgia in last season’s title game. Expect both elite SEC teams to march toward a return engagement, with Big 10 perennial Ohio State also in the hunt.

Coach changes breathe new life

Lincoln Riley is looking to transfer his Oklahoma success to the storied USC Trojans program, and after saying he wouldn’t leave Notre Dame, Brian Kelly made the never-say-never move to LSU, putting the Tigers back into contention three years after their 2019 title.

See Also Roush Review: 'Welcome to Wrexham' Brings Hollywood to U.K. Football Shades of 'Ted Lasso' when celebrity sports fans Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchase a struggling soccer team in small-town Wales

The QB class shines

Top-notch Young may repeat for the Heisman. Look also for the Buckeyes’ redshirt sophomore playmaker C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams (a transfer from Oklahoma) to air out winners.

Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Saturday, August 27, 12:30/11:30am c, Fox