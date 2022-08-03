‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals the 54 Acts Set to Perform on Live Shows
The new supersized format of America’s Got Talent means more acts than ever before are set to compete for the $1 million prize when the show returns to the Pasadena Civic Center for six weeks of live shows starting Tuesday, August 9 on NBC.
In a series first, there will be 55 acts taking part in the competition, with 54 of them already revealed and a 55th to be chosen by the voting public before the live shows begin. The 55 competitors will be divided into five qualifying rounds and will perform live for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews.
Voting is more important than in any previous season, as each week, only two acts of the 11 that perform will move on to the finale: one act chosen by an overnight viewer vote and the second picked by the judges from the acts that finished in second, third, and fourth place. After the final top 10 acts are determined, a “Final Wildcard” act will be chosen by the viewers in an Instant Save on the Wednesday, September 7 episode of the popular series. This vote will be between four eliminated Live Show acts, each selected by one of the judges.
The 11 finalists will then perform one last time during the two-night finale on September 13 and 14. The winner, as chosen by viewers, will receive $1 million and a performance spot in America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
'AGT' Recap: 6 Best Moments from the Final Auditions
Below are the 54 acts the judges selected for the live shows, which include a wide variety of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, magicians, and more.
Acapop!
Aiko Tanaka
Amanda Mammana
Amanda Veranica & Her Incredible Friends
Amoukanama
Aubrey Burchell
Ava Swiss
Avery Dixon
Bayley Graham
Ben Lapidus
Blade 2 Blade
Celia Munoz
Chapel Hart
Cline Twins
Don Milligan
Drake Milligan
Duo Rings
Freckled Zelda
Funkanometry
Fusion Japan
Harper
Hayden Kristal
Jack Williams
Jannick Holste
JoJo and Bri
Kristen Cruz
Kristy Sellars
Lace Larrabee
Lee Collinson
Lily Meola
MPLUSPLUS
Madison Baez
Max Ostler
Mayyas
Merissa Beddows
Mervant Vera
Metaphysic
Mia Morris
Mike E Winfield
Mr. Pants
Nicolas RIBS
Oleksandr Yenivatov
Players Choir
Sara James
Shu Takada
Stefanny and Yeeremy
The Brown Brothers
The Lazy Generation
The Pack Drumline
Travis Japan
urbancrew
Wyn Starks
XOMG POP!
Yu Hojin.
The acts in contention for America’s Wildcard are:
Auzzy Blood
Ben Waites
Debbii Dawson
Jordan Conley
Viewers can go to NBC.com or the “AGT” app to rewatch the four performances and vote for their favorite contestants. Voting opened Tuesday, August 2 at 7/6c and goes until Friday, August 5 at 7a/6c. The winning act will perform on the live show on Tuesday, September 6.
America’s Got Talent, Live Shows, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Results Shows, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC