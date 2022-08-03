The new supersized format of America’s Got Talent means more acts than ever before are set to compete for the $1 million prize when the show returns to the Pasadena Civic Center for six weeks of live shows starting Tuesday, August 9 on NBC.

In a series first, there will be 55 acts taking part in the competition, with 54 of them already revealed and a 55th to be chosen by the voting public before the live shows begin. The 55 competitors will be divided into five qualifying rounds and will perform live for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews.

Voting is more important than in any previous season, as each week, only two acts of the 11 that perform will move on to the finale: one act chosen by an overnight viewer vote and the second picked by the judges from the acts that finished in second, third, and fourth place. After the final top 10 acts are determined, a “Final Wildcard” act will be chosen by the viewers in an Instant Save on the Wednesday, September 7 episode of the popular series. This vote will be between four eliminated Live Show acts, each selected by one of the judges.

The 11 finalists will then perform one last time during the two-night finale on September 13 and 14. The winner, as chosen by viewers, will receive $1 million and a performance spot in America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Below are the 54 acts the judges selected for the live shows, which include a wide variety of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, magicians, and more.

Acapop!

Aiko Tanaka

Amanda Mammana

Amanda Veranica & Her Incredible Friends

Amoukanama

Aubrey Burchell

Ava Swiss

Avery Dixon

Bayley Graham

Ben Lapidus

Blade 2 Blade

Celia Munoz

Chapel Hart

Cline Twins

Don Milligan

Drake Milligan

Duo Rings

Freckled Zelda

Funkanometry

Fusion Japan

Harper

Hayden Kristal

Jack Williams

Jannick Holste

JoJo and Bri

Kristen Cruz

Kristy Sellars

Lace Larrabee

Lee Collinson

Lily Meola

MPLUSPLUS

Madison Baez

Max Ostler

Mayyas

Merissa Beddows

Mervant Vera

Metaphysic

Mia Morris

Mike E Winfield

Mr. Pants

Nicolas RIBS

Oleksandr Yenivatov

Players Choir

Sara James

Shu Takada

Stefanny and Yeeremy

The Brown Brothers

The Lazy Generation

The Pack Drumline

Travis Japan

urbancrew

Wyn Starks

XOMG POP!

Yu Hojin.

The acts in contention for America’s Wildcard are:

Auzzy Blood

Ben Waites

Debbii Dawson

Jordan Conley

Viewers can go to NBC.com or the “AGT” app to rewatch the four performances and vote for their favorite contestants. Voting opened Tuesday, August 2 at 7/6c and goes until Friday, August 5 at 7a/6c. The winning act will perform on the live show on Tuesday, September 6.