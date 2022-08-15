‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Director Teases Jennifer & Bruce’s ‘Great, Goofy Banter’

You will like her when she’s angry! That said, Los Angeles lawyer Jennifer Walters (Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany) has a lot to be mad about.

For starters, she didn’t ask to become She-Hulk, aka a 6-foot-7 giantess with unique superpowers. But when her blood is accidentally mixed with her cousin Bruce Banner’s (returning MCU Avenger Mark Ruffalo) after a car crash, that’s exactly what happens in the nine-episode comedy on Disney+.

“She is trying to navigate her 30s: dating, dealing with her family, friends, her career — which she’s put a lot of emphasis on — when suddenly a wrench is thrown into her carefully laid plans,” says director Kat Coiro.

The big green news lands Walters a fresh gig covering superhuman-related legal cases. “Suddenly she feels like she didn’t earn this,” Coiro says. But her cousin, with whom we’ll see great, goofy banter, helps teach her how to be a hulk. Still, teases Coiro: “I would say she’s a very quick learner.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Jon Bass with an appearance from Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock/Daredevil. It’s comprised of nine, 30-minute episodes and is directed by Coiro and Anu Valia. She-Hulk is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Coiro, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Jessica Gao with Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth serving as co-executive producers.