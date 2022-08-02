Expect more from three characters who caused some conflict in Station 19 Season 5 going forward.

Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall, and Pat Healy have all been upped to series regular for the ABC first responder drama’s sixth season, according to TVLine. And their characters are part of some trouble carrying over for the firefighters.

In the Season 5 finale, Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) told Dandridge’s Chief Ross that she wanted her job (captain) back. If she didn’t get it back, she said she’d report Ross and Sullivan’s (Boris Kodjoe) personal relationship. Ross walked out, making sure to bump into Maya on her way. Sullivan followed, with a look for Maya. The stage is set for more Maya-Ross confrontations, considering Randall plays Sean Beckett, who is 19’s current captain.

Since he’s sticking around, apparently for at least a while, we expect to see him continuing to clash with 19 and especially Maya — and Sullivan, who was the one to notice Beckett’s drinking before and now has another reason to want him out of the firehouse. But Beckett did tell Sullivan he was going to get sober and might need help and rehab in the finale, which is sure to make things more complicated. Could that lead to Maya and Sullivan being reluctant allies?

Meanwhile, with Healy, who plays Michael Dixon, now a series regular, it sounds like we’ll see quite a bit of Travis (Jay Hayden) running against him for mayor. As Ross had reminded Travis in the finale, Dixon had the entire police department behind him. But Travis was determined to do whatever he had to in order to beat him. “Dixon and men like him are what is wrong in this world, not just in this city, but in this world. He is a self-serving, immoral, bigoted opportunist who trades the well-being of entire communities for his own self interests. And I’m sick of it,” the firefighter explained. “Dixon needs to be stopped right now because as soon as he becomes mayor, he will gut every single community program that we started.”

Station 19, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 8/7c, ABC