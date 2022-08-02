‘Atlanta’ Sets Fourth & Final Season Premiere as FX Unveils Trailer (VIDEO)

FX has set a premiere date for the fourth and final season of its original comedy series Atlanta from creator and star Donald Glover.

The final chapter of the award-winning series will officially commence on Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include two back-to-back episodes from the 10-episode season.

As teased in the trailer, above, Earn (Glover), Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Bryan Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) are back together in their hometown after a sojourn abroad. But as they reacclimate to their surroundings, a question is raised. Has Atlanta changed or have they?

That sense of uncertainty looms as Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van walk through their lives in the city they used to know so well. Unveiled timed to FX’s TCA presentation, Glover said of Season 4, “I feel like this is probably the most grounded season.”

“I think this season explores people more than we have before,” Glover added. “We’re right now living in a time when you don’t give people the benefit of the doubt, so I felt like this was a good time to explore that a little bit more.”

Meanwhile, executive producer and writer Stefani Robinson said, “there was just a lot of conversation about choice [in] Season 4, the idea that you can be active in your life and make the choices you want to make.” Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Robinson, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle.

Catch the first look, above, and don’t miss the final season premiere when Atlanta returns to TV this September.

Atlanta, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 15, 10 p.m. ET/PT, FX