Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to Host CMA Awards

Country music star Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning are joining forces to co-host the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards, set to air live Wednesday, November 9, on ABC.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Country Music Association revealed on Monday, August 1, that Bryan will return to host for his second consecutive year. However, this time around, he will be joined by the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, who will be serving as host for the first time.

“When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate,” said Bryan in a statement (via THR). “We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

While this is his first time presenting the CMA Awards, Manning does have previous hosting experience. He hosted the ESPY Awards in 2017, and he currently hosts Peyton’s Places, a documentary series about football on ESPN+, where he interviews players, coaches, and celebrities.

“I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor,” Manning stated.

See Also 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Revealed Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the pack.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 9. The nominations will be announced at a later date. Bryan himself is a two-time winner of the CMA Awards’ most coveted prize for Entertainer of the Year.

56th Annual CMA Awards, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, ABC