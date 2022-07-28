Hospitalized ‘Guy Code’ Star Lil Duval Updates Fans After Being Hit by Car at ‘Full Speed’

Lil Duval is keeping fans up to date from his hospital bed after he was involved in a serious road accident in the Bahamas.

The Guy Code star shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, July 26, showing him on a stretcher being airlifted to a hospital. He revealed that he was hit at full speed by a car while he was riding an ATV. “Now my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery,” wrote Duval, real name Roland Powell.

In a follow-up post, Duval revealed that he had actually broken his hip, not his leg. “And that’s even worse,” he explained, “but I’m still chillin tho can’t nothing steal my joy.”

He went on to share more videos from his hospital bed, including one showing a nurse praying for him and another of doctors drilling his injured knee. “They really drilling my knee bruh,” he wrote. “Why they ain’t put me to sleep?”

Fans and friends were quick to send well wishes to the comedian, including Kevin Hart, who commented, “Praying for you champ…Get well immediately.” House of Payne actor Lance Gross added, “Damn homie! Get better soon!” while rapper-actor Ludacris wrote, “Get Well My Guy.”

“I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way,” Duval later tweeted. “I’m really f— up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain.”

On the positive side, Duval said that he hasn’t suffered any internal bleeding. “The doctor said that amazing being that i got hit by a car going full speed,” he added.

Duval was a finalist on BET’s comedy competition series Coming to the Stage in 2005. Since then, he has been a regular on the MTV shows Guy Code and Hip Hop Squares. He also hosted MTV2’s video show Ain’t That America from 2013 to 2014.