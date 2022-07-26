‘Crank Yankers’: ‘Hacks’ Star Meg Stalter Gets Stuck in a Freezer in First Look (VIDEO)

Season 6 of Comedy Central‘s Crank Yankers continues Wednesday, July 27 and in an exclusive first look at the episode, Hacks star Meg Stalter is lending her vocals to one of the installment’s new sketches.

For those less familiar with the series, Crank Yankers sees celebrities perform as puppet citizens of Yankerville and make prank calls on real, unsuspecting people. In this situation, Stalter’s character is the prank caller and her victim appears to be a refrigerator salesman.

Not too dissimilar to her assistant character Kayla in HBO Max‘s Emmy-winning comedy Hacks, Statler’s performance in the sketch is rather suggestive as she tells the unsuspecting man over the phone that her step-brother wants to sleep with her. Stalter’s puppet appears to be wearing some form of lingerie as she’s stuck head-first in the freezer.

“Hey bud, don’t come in the kitchen or you’re gonna see your step-sister naked if you do,” Stalter’s character calls over her shoulder with a laugh. “Sorry, he just got home,” she explains to the salesman over the phone.

“He’ll be able to help you out, good,” the man tells her, seeming relieved that their conversation may soon be coming to an end. “He cannot see me like this, he will have sex with me,” she tells the salesman in response. His solution? Tell the step-brother to close his eyes.

As the conversation continues she tries to defend that the scenario she’s painting in the salesman’s head isn’t that weird since their parents just got married. Her tone then shifts into a vague threat of possible social media blasting if she doesn’t get the help she’s looking for. Catch the first look, above, and tune in for the full episode when Crank Yankers airs on Comedy Central.

Crank Yankers, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Comedy Central