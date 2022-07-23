The out-of-this-world team behind Hulu‘s Solar Opposites is serving up some behind-the-scenes secrets from Season 3 and teasing what’s ahead for the animated comedy straight from San Diego Comic-Con.

Stopping by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, stars Thomas Middleditch who voices Terry, Sean Giambrone who voices Yumyulack, Mary Mack who voices Jesse, and co-creator Justin Roiland who voices Korvo, sat down with Emily Aslanian to reflect on the latest chapter for the team of aliens who have differing opinions of Earth.

Among one of the highlights from the chat was the cast’s discussion of Season 3’s “Hululand” episode, which sees the animated characters poke fun at the streamer that houses the show.

“We’re in a very fortunate position. They are just good sports,” Roiland says of Hulu. “You can do that when the people you’re working with at the network are humble and chill… but in our case, they’re cool.”

Also in the discussion was the show’s love for snacks, and when asked which treat they’d like to see featured next, Mack chants, “Cheetos, Cheeto, Cheetos.” Roiland clarifies, “We’re a Cheetos family.” But that doesn’t mean that Middleditch or Gimabrone are on the same page. “I’d like to see some Canadian chip flavors,” Middleditch proposes.

As for what’s ahead, Roiland confirms that there will be another holiday special, saying, “It’s Halloween this year and it’s really fun.” He even offers a hint at what viewers might be able to expect from the holiday special front for Season 4. See what he had to say, above, and catch Solar Opposites on Hulu.

Solar Opposites, Season 3, Streaming Now, Hulu