Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire premieres October 2 on AMC, and the gothic drama debuted its first trailer during its San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel on Saturday, July 23.

Based on Anne Rice’s novel, the series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson, Game of Thrones), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid, The Newsreader) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass, Avatar: The Way of Water) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian, Succession).

Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: Joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Interview’s first season will consist of seven episodes. Executive producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, cast members Reid, Anderson, Bass, and Bogosian, and production designer Mara LePere Schloop partook in the show’s SDCC panel and debuted the first Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire official trailer. Check it out in all of its eery, gothic glory, below.

At SDCC, the team discussed their new interpretation of the literary classic, from depicting the memorable characters to bringing the world of early 1900s New Orleans to life. The story got a film adaptation starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Kirsten Dunst, and Christian Slater in 1994.

The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor directs the first two episodes and executive produces the AMC series. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), the late Rice, and her son, author Christopher Rice, also serve as executive producers.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire will premiere its first two episodes on October 2 on AMC, with the episodes being available on AMC+ the same night. The series premiere immediately follows the Season 11C premiere of The Walking Dead.

Check out new photos from the bloody series, below.