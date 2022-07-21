‘The Wheel of Time’ Renewed for Season 3 — Plus, a First Look at Season 2 (VIDEO)

The Wheel of Time made way for big announcements during their panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21.

The fantasy series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels offered fans a first look at Season 2 with an all-new sizzle reel and announced that the epic show will be back for another chapter as Prime Video announced its Season 3 renewal. The first season of The Wheel of Time debuted in November 2021 introducing viewers to the world previously crafted in Jordan’s books.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

In the sizzle reel, above, fans get a first look at the scenes, sets, and stars in character as Season 2 comes together. No premiere date for the second season has been set yet, but, for anyone itching for epic fantasy adventures, Prime Video has you covered with the debut of its other buzzy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which arrives in September of this year.

For those who aren’t familiar with The Wheel of Time, the series is set in a sprawling world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. Centering on Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of which is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn who will either save humanity or destroy it. Along with Pike, the series also features Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, and Marcus Rutherford.

Catch the sizzle reel, above, and stay tuned for more news on Seasons 2 and 3 of The Wheel of Time as they continue to take shape at Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time, Season 1, Streaming now, Prime Video