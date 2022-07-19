‘Bust Down’ & ‘Big Mouth’ Star Jak Knight’s Death Ruled Suicide

The death of rising comedian and actor Jak Knight has been ruled a suicide, according to a Los Angeles Country coroner’s report obtained by People.

Knight was found in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 14, suffering from a gunshot wound. His passing was announced by his family later that same day. He was 28. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative said in a statement last week.

The up-and-coming star most recently co-created and co-starred in Peacock’s Bust Down with Sam Ray, Chris Redd, and Langston Kerman. The comedy series premiered on March 10 and follows a group of friends working low-wage jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana.

He was also known for providing the voice of DeVon in Netflix’s hit animated series Big Mouth. In addition, he wrote for several shows, including Black-ish, Immoral Compass, and Lucas Bros Moving Co. Most recently, he had wrapped filming on Chelsea Peretti’s upcoming movie First Time Female Director.

Knight toured as a stand-up comedian and opened for the likes of Eric Andre, Aziz Ansari, and Dave Chappelle. He was named a Comedy Central Comic to Watch in 2014 and appeared on the Netflix series The Comedy Lineup in 2018.

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s toll-free number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).