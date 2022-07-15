It’s Craig (Ben Robson) and Renn’s (Christina Ochoa) worst nightmare in the July 17 episode of Animal Kingdom, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Incognito,” as Renn leaves the park, she’s too focused on her baby to realize the danger that awaits. When she reaches the car, she puts her bag down. But after she secures her baby, she’s attacked from behind…and her tot is snatched. Watch the clip above to see more from the attack, Renn powerless to stop the kidnapping taking place, and what it’ll take to even “talk about getting [her] kid back.”

The final season of TNT’s adrenaline-fueled family crime drama sees the Cody boys discovering that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion after six seasons.

And as it continues, “Incognito,” in addition to the kidnapping and Craig needing Deran’s (Jake Weary) help with Nick in trouble, will see Pope (Shawn Hatosy) preparing to see an old friend, and J (Finn Cole) pursuing Penny (Stevie Lynn Jones) romantically.

Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus, and Bradley Paul serve as executive producers on the series. The series was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written and directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

