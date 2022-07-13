After already kicking off The Bachelorette Season 19 with a shock for the men, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have another surprise for them in the second episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

The 29 men left find out that they’re going to be competing in a pageant, and yes, they’ll be showing off their talents but they’ll also be doing so in swimsuits! Who will impress Gabby and Rachel?

And it wouldn’t be an episode of The Bachelorette without some drama as well, this time at the cocktail party. “Rachel and I find a lot of the same guys attractive but we are figuring it out,” Gabby says. But are they? What do they learn that leads to a confrontation? Watch the video above for more.

The first week ended with Gabby and Rachel canceling the rose ceremony and instead sending home three men since they’d felt they hadn’t had enough time to speak to everyone one-on-one. Now, in the second episode, this swimsuit pageant is what’s going to earn six of the men spots at the group date after-party. The following morning, Rachel has her first one-on-one with a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, then a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young. As for Gabby’s own one-on-one, she’ll be letting her walls down after a helicopter ride above Los Angeles and a steamy hot tub session.

However, back at the mansion, bold assumptions are revealed at the cocktail party. Then, Rachel and Gabby continue to prove to the men that they are in control of their own journeys.

