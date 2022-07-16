Where to Catch the MLB Home Run Derby & All-Star Game on TV

The town known for glitz and glamour welcomes a whole constellation of baseball stars, as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles hosts the 92nd MLB All-Star Game festivities.

First up to bat is the fan-favorite T-Mobile Home Run Derby Monday, July 18, on ESPN. The All-Star Monday night tradition brings the big leagues’ biggest sluggers to wow the crowd and send souvenirs to the seats.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has the chance to become the first player in derby history to win the event three straight times. A third win for Alonso would also tie him with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most all-time derby titles. Challenging Alonso are Ronald Acuña Jr., Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber. Albert Pujols returns to the derby for the first time in seven years as part of his final season farewell tour. More derby contenders are to be announced.

The following night on Fox, baseball’s best as selected by fans, managers and players take to the field for the Midsummer Classic between the AL and the NL. The AL has an eight-game winning streak over the Senior Circuit, including a 5-2 victory last year at Denver’s Coors Field.

The MLB All-Star rosters are packed with baseball’s biggest names, including Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rafael Devers and Shohei Ohtani for the AL, and Mookie Betts, Manny Machado, Trea Turner and Joc Pederson for the NL. Brothers Willson and William Contreras are the first first brothers to appear in the same All-Star Game since Bret and Aaron Boone in 2003. Pujols was named to his 11th All-Star Game and Miguel Cabrera was named to his 12th, both as legacy selections.

Starting with this year’s All-Star Game, there’s a new rule in the event the score is tied after nine innings: The game shall be decided by a best-of-five-round Home Run Derby.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Monday, July 18, 8/7c, ESPN

92nd MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 19, 8/7c, Fox