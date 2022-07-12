‘America’s Got Talent’: 5 Must-See Moments From Episode 6 (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 6.]

America’s Got Talent Season 17 continues to unveil new talent as auditions continue and the judges are just as eager as viewers to take it all in.

In this sixth episode of the season, it’s a limited panel though as Howie Mandel was unable to join his fellow judges Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell for the action. Below, we’re breaking down a few of the must-see auditions of the night ranging from gymnast routines to moving musical performances.

Ben Waites

Accompanied backstage by his wife Natalie, Ben Waites shared his story with host Terry Crews, revealing that he wants to take care of his family with the show’s winnings and further his dream of being a professional singer. Hailing from Nashville, the father of three also had the support of his mother and grandmother who were seated in the audience. Deciding to sing “True Colors” for its message of hope, Ben receives a standing ovation and three yeses from the judges.

Duo Rings

Married couple Flor Aracama and Nico Busso are originally from Buenos Aires and their specialty is gymnast routines. Together, they took to the stage to show their love through performance and it certainly won over the judges as Simon, Sofia, and Heidi easily approved their advancement in the competition.

Acapop Kids

This group of acapella singing kids was more than a beautiful performance, their audition also served as a tribute to their former member Nolan Gibbons who died suddenly and unexpectedly at 15. Performing his original tune “My Turn,” the young singers brought tears to viewers’ eyes with their gorgeous audition. It was an easy yes from all three judges.

Stefanny & Yeeremy

This duo from Colombia met years ago when she was his dance teacher a translator reveals to the judges onstage. While Sofia could understand the performers, the translator was required for audiences, Simon, and Heidi as they learned more about the dancers. Before hitting the dance floor, the pair teases their dance was filled with passion and flavor before dedicating it to Latinos worldwide, especially Sofia. They weren’t lying as the pair spun around the stage at lightning speed, earning them a yes from all three judges.

Alex Rivers

This violinist had a special audition as it wasn’t the first time he was onstage for the season. Footage from the day before reveals that while Simon loved his act, he didn’t care for the music itself. So, the judges gave Alex the chance to practice a new song and come back for a second audition which he nailed with flying colors. The extra effort was all worth it as Heidi, Sofia, and Simon all gave him a yes to moving forward.

Wyn Starks

This 39-year-old singer decided to audition because fear had stopped him for too long. Fresh off the death of his twin brother, Wyn performs the original tune, “Who I Am” in his honor. The tear-inducing performance won the judges and the audience over within moments, landing him in the next round of the competition.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC