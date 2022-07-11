How to Watch ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Without Streaming

If you’re someone who prefers to avoid streaming, you’re in luck: You can now watch the first season of Leverage: Redemption without the use of any streaming stick, smart TV, or the like.

The Amazon Freevee series is making its broadcast premiere on ION, taking over Monday nights at 9/8c. It all begins Monday, July 11 with the first two episodes. And now is the perfect time to watch (or re-watch) the drama — a sequel to Leverage, which aired five seasons on TNT from 2008 to 2012 — which has been renewed by the streaming service.

The first season of Leverage: Redemption brought back Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, and Beth Riesgraf as series regulars and Aldis Hodge as a special guest star. They were joined by Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon.

The series follows reformed criminals who put their unique skills to use by helping regular citizens fight back against corporate and governmental injustices. The sequel series picks up eight years after we last saw the team on Leverage. Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), Parker (Riesgraf), Eliot Spencer (Kane), and Alec Hardison (Hodge) have since watched the world change — but not necessarily for the better. It became easier and sometimes legal for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. Joining the team are Harry Wilson (Wyle), a corporate lawyer looking for redemption, and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister with a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

Kate Rorick served as co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Dean Devlin, and executive producers Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey served as consulting producers.

Leverage: Redemption joins hit off-network dramas including Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, and CSI: Miami on ION.

Leverage: Redemption, Season 1 Broadcast Premiere, Monday, July 11, 9/8c, ION